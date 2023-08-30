Birmingham Police searching for missing 23-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 23-year-old man.

Shiv Javendra Patel was last heard from August 15, 2023. Police said he suffers from mental illness and is known to drive a Gray 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It’s unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Patel is described as 5 feet 11 inches and weighs between 230-240 pounds.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Shiv Jayendra Patel please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Detective. K. Finley at 205-297-8445 or 205-569-8325

If you have additional information, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.