Birmingham police looking for two robbery suspects

Search for suspects in armed robbery
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are looking for two suspects they say robbed a victim at gunpoint this past Sunday.

The robbery happened at the Citgo gas station on 501 Forestdale Boulevard.

If you have any information, officials ask for you to please contact CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

