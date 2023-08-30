Birmingham Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Forrell Lawson was last seen August 29. He left the Children’s Village Group Home in an unknown direction.

Forrell was last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored shoes.

Anyone who has information about Forrell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section Detective Z. Pitts, Jr at 205-834-5899 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

