LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Forrell Lawson was last seen August 29. He left the Children’s Village Group Home in an unknown direction.

Forrell was last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored shoes.

Anyone who has information about Forrell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section Detective Z. Pitts, Jr at 205-834-5899 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
First Alert Weather 9p 8-29-23
First Alert Weather: Storms possible along & south of I-20/59; Idalia still strengthening
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Shots fired into homes, including little girl's bedroom
‘The bullet came through the Barbie Dreamhouse’: Family sharing fears after home shot into
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
Source: WBRC video
ALEA gives advice when you’re boating in hot weather