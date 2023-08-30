Bama fans beware; the heat will be on during first few home games this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Tuscaloosa are warning football fans to not underestimate the heat in Alabama.

As football season gets ready to start, fans will be sitting in the middle of about 100,000 people making those miserable temperatures feel hotter.

Medical professionals say that it takes about two weeks for the body to become acclimated to the environment. They explain that fans not used to being outdoors in the heat may struggle to sit through a Bama game with the heat and humidity.

The Crimson Tide plans to bring on its own kind of ‘heat’ against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night, but so will mother nature with predicted highs around 90- degrees during the day.

“The standard things apply; stay out of the sun until you have to get in your seat,” said Edgar Calloway of NorthStar Ambulance.

Veteran paramedic and the Head of Operations at Northstar Ambulance, Edgar Calloway said that even though fall is just around the corner, the temperatures inside Bryant-Denny can still have an impact.

“If you begin to feel weak, get in the shade or go in one of the concourses drink water, use the cooling stations the university provides,” said Calloway.

Earlier today university leaders announced changes ranging from road closures to new gate opening times, but there is not much UA can change about the heat. Nature will do what it wishes, said Nick Frenz, the Associate Director of Event Management In Transportation Services.

“Inside the stadium the water monitors will still be in effect, water stations inside cold water. They’ll be in play this first game as well. As long as we’re in this summer, fall weather where the temperature is in that 85-to 90-degree range there will be those options for fans as well,” explained Frenz.

“If you’re elderly and have health problems, make sure you account for that,” said Calloway.

Bama is drawing up its game plan Saturday night and medical professionals urge you to do the same; strategize now to stay cool. Medical experts also say be careful about over-drinking alcohol in the heat because remember alcohol dehydrates you and you increase the risk of heat exhaustion.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.