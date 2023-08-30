LawCall
ALEA gives advice when you’re boating in hot weather

Boating safety in the heat
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is gearing up for a busy holiday weekend as hot weather is affecting boating activity on several Alabama waterways.

Authorities are asking boaters and others to be on guard this Labor Day weekend, saying they’re noticing people being out on the water much later than usual because of how hot it’s been. Some of those boaters may not be taking that into account when it come to the lights on their boat.

Alabama State Trooper Freddie Ingram said people have a tendency not to turn their lights on.

Ingram said boaters need to make sure their lights work if they’re going to be out on the water later in the day to avoid the hot mid-day temperatures. Those lights make it easier for boaters to see and for others to see their boat on late afternoons and at night.

He also suggests staying hydrated with the right fluids even if you plan on getting in the water to swim.

“You find yourself no consuming enough water. If you consume alcohol, you have a tendency to dehydrate even faster,” Ingram said. “So, take the time. Make yourself drink water. Make yourself stay hydrated because it’ll help you in the long run, especially when you get ready to leave. You’ll be more alert and be able to get back safely.”

He added that it’s not unusual for pop-up storms to happen in this weather.

If someone on the water can’t bet back to dry land quickly, Ingram said to look for temporary shelter under a bridge, or maybe head to the closest dock they can get to, even if it belongs to someone else.

