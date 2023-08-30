LawCall
Alabaster city leaders working to expand the city’s trail system

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - There will be more miles to ride and run in Alabaster after city leaders agreed to expand the city’s trail system.

Back in 2021, Alabaster leaders completed a seven-phase plan to expand the existing Buck Creek Trail System. The current trail will expand from 1.5- to 13- miles when construction is complete.

The first phases will include paving and ADA upgrades.

Phase one connects the YMCA to Buck Creek Park, and phase two continues with connections from Warrior Park to Thompson High School. In phase three, a new trail will be built to connect Buck Creek and Patriots Parks.

Leaders say that construction will start either late this year or by Spring 2024. They say that the construction will take about a year to complete.

Fred Hawkins, the Director of Infrastructure and Public Services, said that the goal is to have a trail network all across Alabaster.

“When we did a park needs assessment years ago, we had a lot of public comments and trails were up there on the very highest part of the list of what people wanted,” Hawkins said. “So, the public really reached out for it and then also we have a mayor that’s really pushing trails and parks right now.”

Phases four through seven are long-term projects that will start as soon as city leaders secure funding. So far, the city has two grants and they’re applying for funding for the rest.

