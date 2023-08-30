AAA Alabama says hurricane impact on Central Alabama gas prices is slim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Idalia heads toward Florida, there is the concern that these storms could drive up gas prices, even in Alabama. That’s because when hurricane season hits, crude oil prices typically start rising, meaning the price you pay for gas can go up.

The average price for Alabama is currently $3.40 a gallon.

AAA Alabama said that the impact of this hurricane won’t be anything major for those in Central Alabama but that doesn’t mean Alabama is out of the woods this season.

“If the storm comes into where they’ve been projecting it to come into it’s less likely to have an impact on gas prices outside of the state of Florida,” said Clay Ingram, spokesman for AAA Alabama.

Ingram explained that when hurricanes begin popping up, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, investors tend to get nervous, and gas prices rise just in case disaster strikes. That’s bad news for gas prices, according to Ingram.

However, Ingram said the good news is that a lot of the oil pipeline sits along the Gulf Coast closer to Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, so Hurricane Idalia isn’t expected to impact the oil infrastructure.

“There’s not much infrastructure at all really in that part of the state of Florida,” he said. “So if there is damage there and it does cause gas prices to go up, it’s likely that those increases will only happen in the state of Florida.”

With people evacuating the state of Florida and heading to nearby states like Alabama, the increased demand could force the state’s gas prices to go up. At this point, Ingram says we’re going to have to see the impact of the storm.

