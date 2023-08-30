1 dies after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded to a medical call at Warrior Met Coal Inc. Mine No. 4 on Aug. 30 around 7 a.m.

Medical deputies and EMS assisted in the treatment and transportation of three employees involved in a workplace accident.

Authorities say one person did not survive.

Per protocol, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation into the death, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

“Warrior Met Coal Inc. regrets to report that early this morning a serious accident occurred at its Mine No. 4 that resulted in the death of an employee. As required by law, the Company notified Federal and State agencies, including the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), and is cooperating and working with the agencies. At Warrior, we place the highest priority on safety and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our immediate focus is to support the affected family, friends, and coworkers of our employee at this difficult time. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all who have been impacted by this loss.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

