1 dies after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded to a medical call at Warrior Met Coal Inc. Mine No. 4 on Aug. 30 around 7 a.m.

Medical deputies and EMS assisted in the treatment and transportation of three employees involved in a workplace accident.

Authorities say one person did not survive.

Per protocol, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation into the death, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate.


