WBRC temporarily not available on select streaming platforms after major lightning strike

WBRC FOX6 News programming changes(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News viewers may be experiencing issues watching our channel on streaming platforms like Hulu or Fubo.

The storms impacting the Central Alabama area Monday afternoon caused a major lightning strike at the station which damaged some equipment.

Our team of engineers are working quickly to get the issue resolved.

In the meantime, you can stream WBRC FOX6 News on the WBRC News app or WBRC.com.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

