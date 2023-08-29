Vestavia Hills making it easier to report issues with app software upgrade coming soon

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Those living in Vestavia Hills will soon have a new app to make it easier to report issues. The City Council officially approved the 2024 fiscal year budget Monday night and the new software funding is included.

On Sunday, WBRC Fox 6 shared concerns from Vestavia Hills residents about trash pickup. Some people were having trash troubles for as long as three weeks. All the while, the app that citizens used to notify the city about the problem was not working right.

Fortunately, City Manager Jeff Downes says the new app is coming now that the 2024 fiscal year budget is approved. He says they are working to become a more efficient and effective government and one step toward that is updating the app software they’ve used since 2014.

The new funding will upgrade their Action Center software to include the most up-to-date technology on the market, including text-to-talk and artificial intelligence.

“You will not have to actually type in the address of where the problem is,” explains Downes. “If you’re at the location of where there’s a pothole or where you need a garbage pile picked up, your longitude and latitude will be determined by your location in your phone and automatically enter that into the app.”

Downes says now that the budget is passed, they’ll start working on the software upgrades immediately, but he explained that the public probably won’t see the new app for a couple of months.

For the time being, you can report any issues on the city website.

