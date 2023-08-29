LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Drugs, stolen guns and more stopped from getting into prison
Brent traffic stop turns into drug bust
Source: WBRC video
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for retired law enforcement to fill part-time positions
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21,...
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
Nick Saban Game Week Press Conference - Week 1 - Middle Tennessee
Nick Saban Game Week Press Conference - Week 1 - Middle Tennessee