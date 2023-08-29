Suspect pleads guilty to abuse of a corpse in Paighton Houston case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect in the 2019 death of Paighton Houston has pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Fredrick Hampton will spend three years in prison. He’ll have five years of supervised release after that.

Paighton Houston went missing after leaving a Birmingham bar in December 2019.

Her body was later found in a shallow grave in Hueytown.

The coroner determined Houston died of an accidental drug overdose and says Hampton put her body there.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.