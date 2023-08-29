LawCall
Suspect pleads guilty to abuse of a corpse in Paighton Houston case

Fredrick Hampton
Fredrick Hampton(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect in the 2019 death of Paighton Houston has pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Fredrick Hampton will spend three years in prison. He’ll have five years of supervised release after that.

Paighton Houston went missing after leaving a Birmingham bar in December 2019.

Her body was later found in a shallow grave in Hueytown.

The coroner determined Houston died of an accidental drug overdose and says Hampton put her body there.

