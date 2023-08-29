Scooter’s Coffee opening new location in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Scooter’s Coffee is opening a new location in Tuscaloosa!

The store will officially open Friday, Sept. 1.

“Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location in Tuscaloosa. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening where customers can buy one get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app,” the company said.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving for 25 years and has over 650 locations in 29 states across the nation. The company says they plan to open many additional locations this year.

Their signature drink is the Caramelicious, and their menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, energy Infusions, hot and cold brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

The new store can be found at 632 15th St. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Scooter's iced and hot coffee. (Source: scooterscoffee.com/menu)

