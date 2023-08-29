LawCall
Samford’s Chris Hatcher receives four-year contract extension

Contract runs through January of 2027 following a historic season for the Bulldogs
By Jake Stansell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford opens its football season on Thursday at Seibert Stadium hosting Shorter and head coach Chris Hatcher begins a new season with a contract extension.

It’s a four-year extension that runs through January of 2027. The news comes after a historic season for the Bulldogs, winning their first outright conference title since 1936. Hatcher was also named the 2022 SoCon Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

A number of records broken last fall, but Hatcher is happy to continue wearing the blue and white.

“We’ve been working on this for quite some time, I think they just decided to release it (Monday),” Hatcher said. “But I’m very grateful to the university, the athletic department for allowing me to have this opportunity, my family to have this opportunity, but I’m also very thankful to all the players and coaches who have been with me for nine years. They come and go, and they are the ones that have allowed this to happen.”

Kickoff against Shorter on Thursday is scheduled for 6 p.m.

