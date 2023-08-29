Red Cross launches national plan as natural disasters double

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross says they’ve dealt with twice as many large disasters across the country in the last decade, with many of them happening in Alabama.

From storms to extreme heat, severe weather is common across the state.

Now their national plan is one way they plan to work with nonprofits and volunteers on disaster response in 15 counties around the country, including Montgomery County.

Their goal is to recruit and train more people to respond to disasters locally and nationwide and work to build community partnerships through a special disaster resilience program with other nonprofits focusing on health, hunger, and housing to create plans to serve as many families as possible before something terrible happens.

“We’re looking at a different approach to involve our community,” says Communications Director Annette Rowland. “How can we help people understand why it’s so important to be prepared, and how can we help people get to that point where they understand what those steps look like? Although they may not be able to get back on their feet on their own, we’re here to help with that process.”

September is National Preparedness Month, and the Red Cross says there are three lifesaving actions we can all take now to prepare us before a disaster strikes. To learn more, click here.

