LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Red Cross launches national plan as natural disasters double

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross says they’ve dealt with twice as many large disasters across the country in the last decade, with many of them happening in Alabama.

From storms to extreme heat, severe weather is common across the state.

Now their national plan is one way they plan to work with nonprofits and volunteers on disaster response in 15 counties around the country, including Montgomery County.

Their goal is to recruit and train more people to respond to disasters locally and nationwide and work to build community partnerships through a special disaster resilience program with other nonprofits focusing on health, hunger, and housing to create plans to serve as many families as possible before something terrible happens.

“We’re looking at a different approach to involve our community,” says Communications Director Annette Rowland. “How can we help people understand why it’s so important to be prepared, and how can we help people get to that point where they understand what those steps look like? Although they may not be able to get back on their feet on their own, we’re here to help with that process.”

September is National Preparedness Month, and the Red Cross says there are three lifesaving actions we can all take now to prepare us before a disaster strikes. To learn more, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Hueytown football game briefly delayed
Jefferson County Schools exploring safety improvements following chaotic Hueytown High School situation
Boil water notice in Hamilton could be lifted by Tuesday morning
City leaders say Hamilton water crisis is easing
Discussions to change 4th Avenue North in Bham to two-way traffic
City leaders consider making 4th Avenue open to two way traffic
Vestavia Hills City Council approved the 2024 fiscal year budget Monday.
Vestavia Hills making it easier to report issues with app software upgrade coming soon