Public input meeting Tuesday night on Trussville’s Glendale Farms development

TRUSSVILLE Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Trussville want to hear from you about how they should develop about 230 acres of land. They’re hosting a public input meeting August 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Trussville Civic Center.

Glendale Farms on Highway 11 is the area where they have seen the most growth in the last few years. They have set plans for a new school and bridge, but they want to hear other ideas from neighbors.

Last spring, there were talks of bringing more than 400 homes to the area, but neighbors did not want that. Mayor Buddy Choat said after several meetings, the city council decided that was not the right choice. But now is the opportunity for people to work with leaders and developers to determine what’s next.

“Be a great opportunity for them to come to express those,” said Mayor Choat. “We’re going to take all that data in to see what will fit and what doesn’t fit. Then we will start having team meetings to see what will work in a particular area and what won’t.”

Mayor Choat said they have plans to add the city’s fourth elementary school and build a bridge to add more accessibility to these neighborhoods.

“With the train track where it is, it’s only one way in and one way out right there on the front side. With this bridge, our first responders will definitely have an advantage to get into that area sooner than later,” added Mayor Choat.

Neighbors like Kim Jackson, who also serves as the Carrington Lakes Homeowners Association President, said she’s looking forward to sharing her ideas. Still, she does have some safety concerns about the possibility of a new school.

“First of all, a lot of kids that close to 11 and the Parkway and Carrington Lakes it dangerous, but if they have the bridge and they have a light, that might work, but the traffic is already so bad,” said Jackson.

