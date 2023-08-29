LawCall
Pringles releases new limited-edition Everything Bagel chip

Pringles Everything Bagel
Pringles Everything Bagel(Kellogg Company)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kellogg Company is introducing limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel now available at select retailers nationwide.

Everything Bagel seasoning has been quite the flavor obsession in recent years. From avocado toast and bagels topped with the delicious seasoning, to eggs and meat, the Everything Bagel craze isn’t slowing down just yet.

The new and tasty salty snack delivers an authentic everything bagel flavor experience - cream cheese and all - without the mess. Kellogg Company says with flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic, snackers and bagel aficionados alike can enjoy a morning bagel in crisp form anytime and anywhere.

Pringles Everything Bagel is a perfect snack by itself, no cream cheese is necessary. Eat them by themselves or pair it with your favorite sandwich for an easy on-the-go lunch.

