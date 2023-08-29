LawCall
Naval helicopters, FEMA trucks arriving at Maxwell AFB staging area ahead of Idalia

Approximately 80 FEMA trucks arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, which hundreds...
Approximately 80 FEMA trucks arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, which hundreds more expected, in preparation for Hurricane Idalia response.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Idalia makes its way toward Florida, hundreds of trucks packed with supplies aimed at the storm’s response are en route to Montgomery.

Maxwell Air Force Base is a staging ground for what is expected to be a convoy of more than 350 FEMA trucks. On Tuesday, more than 80 arrived at the central Alabama military installation.

Idalia chases Florida residents away from coast as forecasters warn of storm surge

In the coming days, those trucks will fan out to areas of Florida impacted by the major hurricane.

Additionally, about 40 NAVY helicopters have landed at MAFB in preparation for the storm response.

Approximately 40 NAVY helicopters have been moved to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery in...
Approximately 40 NAVY helicopters have been moved to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery in preparation for Hurricane Idalia response.

