LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Major crash causes I-85 to be shut down Tuesday morning

An 18 wheeler struck the Perry Street bridge causing significant damage.
An 18 wheeler struck the Perry Street bridge causing significant damage.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.

According to MPD, at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of I-85 Southbound near Perry Street in reference to a four-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler. At the scene, first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

The South Perry Street bridge sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. All I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge are closed for repairs.

ALGO stated that The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on site of the crash at South Perry and Intestate 85 in downtown Montgomery. All southbound lanes are closed at the crash site and will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the area.

Motorists will be detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, Eastern Boulevard, and should expect significant delays.

Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85
Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85(WSFA 12 News)
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.(WSFA 12 News)
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.
A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.(WSFA 12 News)

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
B’ham City Schools principal sues district to have suspension lifted
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Ashley Chantal Frazier is charged with Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree with a bond of $1,000. She...
Woman arrested after 2 Leeds businesses burglarized

Latest News

Shots fired into homes, including little girl's bedroom
‘The bullet came through the Barbie Dreamhouse’: Family sharing fears after home shot into
Answering Your Child's Tough Questions
Tuscaloosa Academy made numerous upgrades to the school's security over the summer.
Tuscaloosa Academy makes upgrades to security, look of school
Changes after student allegedly brings gun to football game
Jefferson County Schools exploring safety improvements following chaotic Hueytown High School situation