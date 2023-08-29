Major crash causes I-85 to be shut down Tuesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down.

According to MPD, at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of I-85 Southbound near Perry Street in reference to a four-vehicle collision involving an 18-wheeler. At the scene, first responders located four drivers who sustained minor injuries.

The South Perry Street bridge sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. All I-85 southbound lanes near the South Union Street exit and the South Perry Street bridge are closed for repairs.

ALGO stated that The Alabama Department of Transportation has personnel on site of the crash at South Perry and Intestate 85 in downtown Montgomery. All southbound lanes are closed at the crash site and will remain closed until ALDOT personnel can assess the area.

Motorists will be detoured onto the state highway system at Exit 6, Eastern Boulevard, and should expect significant delays.

Heavy damage on the Perry St. bridge after a vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-85 (WSFA 12 News)

A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down. (WSFA 12 News)

A major crash has caused the southbound lanes of I-85 in Montgomery to be shut down. (WSFA 12 News)

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.