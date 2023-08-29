Jefferson County Schools exploring safety improvements following chaotic Hueytown High School situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side getting more details on the chaotic situation that unfolded last Friday at Hueytown High School.

Today school district leaders confirmed that it was a Hueytown High School student who brought the gun to the game.

They also stressed that they are now working to make safety improvements. All in an effort to stop scary and chaotic scenes like the one that sent football players to the ground and fans running from the Hueytown High School football field on Friday.

Superintendent Gonsoulin says metal detectors are a possibility, but right now all options are on the table.

He also noted that these chaotic situations are only rising in frequency both across the nation and right here in Alabama.

“We definitely are in different times and so that is why we have to look at all and any possible safety measures. Whether that is law enforcement combined with metal detectors and any other types of safety measures that are out there.”

The Superintendent for the Jefferson Co. School System addressed some of the changes the district is considering to better safety efforts while working on longer term fixes.

“Making sure that students who are not supposed to be at the event. Making sure we are taking a closer look at that. The type of clothing. So yea, short term and long term things.”

Superintendent Gonsoulin said they also need the community to continue stepping up like they did Friday. He emphasized that if you see something, you need to say something.

“We need our communities to continue to help us out. We are all partners in public safety.”

Gonsoulin stressed that any additional measures would not be implemented over night, but changes are necessary.

As for the student, the student and parent handbook says “any violation regarding firearms will result in involvement by appropriate law enforcement authorities and may also result in expulsion from the school system.”

