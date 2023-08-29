LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Schools exploring safety improvements following chaotic Hueytown High School situation

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side getting more details on the chaotic situation that unfolded last Friday at Hueytown High School.

Today school district leaders confirmed that it was a Hueytown High School student who brought the gun to the game.

They also stressed that they are now working to make safety improvements. All in an effort to stop scary and chaotic scenes like the one that sent football players to the ground and fans running from the Hueytown High School football field on Friday.

Superintendent Gonsoulin says metal detectors are a possibility, but right now all options are on the table.

He also noted that these chaotic situations are only rising in frequency both across the nation and right here in Alabama.

“We definitely are in different times and so that is why we have to look at all and any possible safety measures. Whether that is law enforcement combined with metal detectors and any other types of safety measures that are out there.”

The Superintendent for the Jefferson Co. School System addressed some of the changes the district is considering to better safety efforts while working on longer term fixes.

“Making sure that students who are not supposed to be at the event. Making sure we are taking a closer look at that. The type of clothing. So yea, short term and long term things.”

Superintendent Gonsoulin said they also need the community to continue stepping up like they did Friday. He emphasized that if you see something, you need to say something.

“We need our communities to continue to help us out. We are all partners in public safety.”

Gonsoulin stressed that any additional measures would not be implemented over night, but changes are necessary.

As for the student, the student and parent handbook says “any violation regarding firearms will result in involvement by appropriate law enforcement authorities and may also result in expulsion from the school system.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Boil water notice in Hamilton could be lifted by Tuesday morning
City leaders say Hamilton water crisis is easing
Discussions to change 4th Avenue North in Bham to two-way traffic
City leaders consider making 4th Avenue open to two way traffic
Vestavia Hills City Council approved the 2024 fiscal year budget Monday.
Vestavia Hills making it easier to report issues with app software upgrade coming soon
Source: WBRC video
Red Cross launches national plan as natural disasters double