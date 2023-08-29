LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody’: Deaf, autistic man struck, killed by car, family says

Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County(Cierra Matthews)
By Chelsea Beimfohr and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A disabled man in Georgia died Friday night after his family said he was struck by a car.

The family of 33-year-old Darius Matthews said he was killed after he was hit on Panthersville Road around 8:45 p.m.

Matthews’ mother, Shawanis Matthews, spoke with WANF and said he had autism and was also deaf.

“I’m going to have to bury my first-born son, and I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody,” she said. “For the rest of our lives, the scene that we will always remember is showing up and just cutting through the police barriers and seeing my son on the ground with a sheet over him.”

Darius Matthews had wandered off from a residential care facility Friday night and was walking down the street in his pajamas, his mother said.

“This street has no sidewalks. This street has no street lights and no speed bumps, no nothing. If you go watch the street, and how fast the cars come down the street, my son was killed on impact,” Shawanis Matthews said.

Darius Matthews’ sister, Cierra Matthews, said he did not deserve what happened to him despite his disabilities.

“Just because he has autism, just because he’s deaf and appeared to be wandering in the street … he’s a person. He has feelings,” she said.

The DeKalb County Police Department said the driver who may have hit Darius Matthews was still at the scene when they arrived. However, the Matthews family said investigators told them a second car may have also been involved.

The family of Darius Matthews is now looking for justice, closure and better care for adults with special needs.

“Even though this is a tragedy, we want to influence proper care for people with disabilities and we just want to influence proper humanity. Accidents happen, but just stop and help somebody,” Cierra Matthews said.

Darius Matthews’ mother, brother and sister said he was a happy-go-lucky person who always had a smile on his face, and he loved magazines, soda, and his family.

The Matthews family did not identify the care facility that Darius wandered off from. They said they plan on pursuing legal action in the near future.

DeKalb police did not provide a statement on the possibility of a second driver to WANF. They also did not say anyone is facing charges at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
B’ham City Schools principal sues district to have suspension lifted
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Ashley Chantal Frazier is charged with Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree with a bond of $1,000. She...
Woman arrested after 2 Leeds businesses burglarized
Birmingham police investigating death after body found

Latest News

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
Birmingham City Council extends public hearing, vote on new parking ordinance aimed at predatory towing
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions