Hurricane Idalia forces cancellation of IMG Academy/Thompson football game

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Idalia is hundreds of miles away from Alabaster, but the storm is impacting the city.

School leaders said Tuesday the IMG Academy/Thompson football game scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

IMG Academy is located in Bradenton, Florida. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is scheduled to make landfall in the area as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday.

“After weighing all options, IMG Academy & Thompson officials have made the joint decision to cancel the game. The game cancellation is in the interest of the safety of IMG players, employees, and their families. Travel in and out of the Tampa area will be limited in the coming days,” a press release said.

Due to a tight fall schedule for both schools, a rematch is unlikely. Refunds will be issued through GoFan to anyone who bought single-game tickets.

