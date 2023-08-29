LawCall
Organizations partnering with the VA to host veteran crisis training for first responders

Crisis intervention training at the Helena Police Department
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Victory Addiction Recovery Center and the Birmingham Veterans Administration are partnering with the Helena Police Department to host veteran training next month.

The training will bring awareness to available services for veterans in crisis within the community.

Officer Jeff Murphy said the training is designed for law enforcement, EMS, fire and health care workers across the state to recognize when a veteran might need help.

“When a veteran comes home their experiences don’t always stay on the battlefield, we want to be able to provide the resources they need through training like this,” Murphy said.

This is the first event held by the Victory Center’s Tactical Recovery program in partnership with other organizations.

“The VA reached out to the police department due to our past events in sensory and mental health awareness training. We are now coming together to host this summit to better support our veterans,” Murphy said.

This training will also help the police department’s veteran support unit improve their response to crisis calls.

“The police department has several veterans on the force, using this training we are able to build on their experiences and better help veterans within the community navigate their mental health journey,” Murphy said.

The Helena PD is looking forward to partnering with the VA, the Victory Center, and many other organizations to bring awareness and support to veterans in need.

The training will be held September 27 at 8 a.m. at the Helena Community Center. Registration is open and you can find the link HERE.

