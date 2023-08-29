First Alert Weather: Idalia expected to rapidly strengthen today; Scattered storms likely across Central AL Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! The big story for us locally is the chance to see additional showers and storms throughout the day. We are also watching Idalia which is moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this morning.

We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers this morning thanks to a stalled front. The cold front will help to keep Idalia away from us. It is also preventing us from seeing dangerous heat values. Temperatures this morning are a little cooler than yesterday with most of us in the low to mid 70s.

The Next 24 - Tue. 2PM (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will shift to the northwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. Storms that develop today will likely remain below severe levels, but we’ll have to watch out for locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding. Storms will also be capable of producing lightning and gusty winds up to 30 to 40 mph.

Barons Baseball Forecast (WBRC)

If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening at Regions Field, you’ll want to grab a poncho just in case it rains. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s by 7 p.m.

Drying Out Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will remain on the dry side of Idalia, and a slow-moving cold front will help steer Idalia away from us. If Idalia somehow trends farther to the west, we could see a few outer rain bands impact far east Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Areas along and west of Interstate 65 will likely remain dry tomorrow. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with clouds thinning out Wednesday evening.

High Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 80s with northeasterly winds at 10 to 15 mph. We could see isolated gusts up to 20 mph. We’ll hold on to a 30 percent chance for rain mainly for east Alabama tomorrow. If Idalia trends farther east, we may end up lowering our rain chances for east Alabama.

Dry Thursday: Thursday looks like a beautiful day to spend some time outside! Dry air will continue to move in from the north allowing our temperatures to cool into the low to mid 60s Thursday morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels should be lower, so it shouldn’t feel super muggy. All of this is great news for high school and college football games Thursday evening! Temperatures will likely start out near 80 and cool into the 70s for the UAB and Samford football games.

Isolated Showers Possible Friday: Some of our models are hinting at moisture surging northwards from the Gulf of Mexico Friday. We will likely see increasing clouds Friday with a 20 to 30 percent chance for isolated showers. The best chance to see rain will likely occur south of Interstate 20 and into south Alabama. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s. Any rain that develops Friday should dissipate and move out of here by Friday evening. High school football should end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: If you have plans over the holiday weekend, the weather is looking very nice with temperatures close to average.

Morning temperatures will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the lower 90s. I have a dry forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The weather should be nice for all college football games on Saturday. If you plan on being outside and tailgating, make sure you apply the sunscreen as the UV Index will remain in the very high range. Humidity levels should remain comfortable over the weekend, so it won’t be super muggy. The dry and sunny weather will likely continue into Monday with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Forecast for Idalia: Idalia continues to organize as it moves to the north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this morning.

Hurricane Idalia (WBRC)

Idalia is now a hurricane as of the 4 a.m. CDT update. Winds are up to 75 mph and it is moving to the north at 14 mph. It hasn’t rapidly intensified yet, but that will likely change this afternoon as it moves into a favorable region for strengthening. The water temperatures are very warm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and wind shear is forecast to decrease. The combination of the two is why the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Idalia to become a major hurricane by tomorrow morning with winds up to 120 mph. It will likely push to the north-northeast and slam into the Big Bend area of Florida Wednesday morning. People from Tallahassee all the way to Tampa should be preparing for a hurricane. Any small change in track could change the impacts and direct landfall of Idalia tomorrow.

Idalia will likely impact south Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday as it weakens into a tropical storm.

Storm Surge Potential (WBRC)

Idalia will likely produce a significant storm surge threat for the Florida coast. Some spots along the Big Bend could see storm surge up to 9 to 12 feet! It will then produce a storm surge threat for the Georgia and Carolina coasts. Idalia will produce heavy rainfall of 5 to 8 inches for parts of Florida, southeast Georgia, and into South Carolina/North Carolina. Inland flooding is very possible with this storm. Idalia will also produce an isolated tornado threat in these areas. No direct impacts are expected across central Alabama or the Alabama Gulf Coast. I will note that Idalia will likely produce a high rip current threat for the Alabama Gulf Coast through Thursday. I would avoid the water this week if you planned on heading down to Gulf Shores or Orange Beach.

Hurricane Franklin: Franklin intensified into the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season yesterday. It became the first Category 4 hurricane of the season too with winds up to 145 mph.

Hurricane Franklin (WBRC)

Franklin remains steady and intense with a well-defined eye. The good news is that it is not forecast to directly impact the east coast of the United States. It will remain over the Atlantic and move dangerously close to Bermuda. It is forecast to remain north of Bermuda and move into the northern Atlantic over the weekend. Franklin could produce a high rip current threat along the U.S. East Coast through Saturday.

We are monitoring two other systems in the Atlantic. One area of low pressure has a 30 percent chance to develop in the Central Atlantic. Another tropical wave has a medium chance to develop as it moves off the coast of Africa in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. I don’t think either of these systems will impact the United States, but we will monitor them.

Hurricane season normally ramps up now, peaks in mid-September, and ends on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Tuesday!

