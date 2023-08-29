LawCall
Expert Tips: Navigating and finding deals in the competitive housing market

Navigating the real estate market
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the midst of an intensely competitive housing market marked by soaring prices and limited inventory, potential home buyers often find themselves grappling with a sense of hopelessness. However, even in these challenging times, there are strategies that can help you secure a favorable deal on your dream home or something close to it.

David Chang, ChFC, CLU, a contributing expert at The Motley Fool Ascent, says it’s possible to overcome the obstacles of homeownership and navigate the market effectively but it’s important to understand the challenges, “A perfect storm where we have a limited inventory, high demand-- and as a result, we saw the prices go up. We had supply chain issues due to COVID, due to what was going on in Ukraine and then on top of that, we’ve started raising interest rates. And so it’s made everything a lot more expensive.”

Chang detailed the amount that the housing market has changed in the past year, saying, “a mortgage at the beginning of 2022 was about about around 3%, 3.1, 3.2%, Now, it’s close to 7%, about 6.9%, depending how you’re looking at it. Just to kind of give an example, a $500,000 House, if you bought one in the beginning of 2022 versus now, the same house, you’re paying $1,000 more in interest, just because of the difference that we’ve seen in the past year and a half,” Chang explained.

Consequently, this surge has led many prospective homebuyers to feel despondent. A Zillow survey revealed that over half of Gen Z and Millennials believe that winning the lottery might be the only way to afford a home presently.

“Very unfortunate, especially for young families and first-time homebuyers,” Chang added.

Nevertheless, there remain practical avenues to unearth a good deal for a new home.

Chang says to be strategic and consider avenues to make home-buying more affordable, such as opting to lower your interest rate by buying it down. “Usually, putting down 1% of the overall home price will lower your rate by a quarter percent,” Chang explains. He also recommends exploring negotiation with the seller or seeking creative ways of financing to make homeownership more feasible.

If feelings of hopelessness cloud your aspirations for homeownership, remember not to lose heart. Preparedness, adaptability, and a willingness to negotiate can all be key allies in your pursuit of a new home.

Chang also says to be patient,  “I know right now sometimes we have the urge that I need to buy a house. It’s okay to take your time and during this time period, save up for your down payment, because the more you put on a down payment, the less your interest rate will become.”

He also advises to consider moving to more affordable states and refinancing when the interest rates go back down, “Interest rates aren’t going to stay this high forever.”

As for the future, Chang says he believes the market will get better,  “I believe that in the next couple of years, as interest rates go down, inventory starts building back up, things will go back to equilibrium, and it will be maybe a good time to buy.”

