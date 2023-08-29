City leaders consider making 4th Avenue open to two way traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are now exploring the possibility of using grant funding to switch 4th Avenue North back to two way traffic.

On Monday the transportation committee met and discussed the idea. Not only which grant the city would apply for to make it happen, but why 4th Avenue North switch makes sense as a the first street that could return to two way traffic.

The city would apply for up to fifteen million in funding aid from the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Grant Program. This program would require a twenty percent match from the city, so in this case up to three million dollars.

Transportation leaders say they selected 4th Avenue because the switch would occur from 9th Street to 24th Street. Right past 9th Street already has two lanes, and the street ends at 24th Street, so this would not impact near by interstate ramps.

“It Is safer for motorists, it is safer for pedestrians and other street users, but there is also economic benefits,” said City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn.

While it is early on in the discussion, it seems both city and business leaders believe the switch would benefit the city.

“To slow down traffic and create more of a walkable community. So the two way traffic gives us the opportunity for people to actually traverse through, and not speed through,” said Urban Impact Executive Director Ivan Holloway.

The council is expected to discuss the grant possibility at Tuesday’s council meeting

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.