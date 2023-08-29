LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for retired law enforcement to fill part-time positions

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is looking for retired law enforcement to fulfill some part-time positions. Sheriff Matthew Wade explained that retired officers may be looking to work enough hours to off-set their retirement income.

The department says they have developed some options for people not wanting to work a regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule but flexible enough where it benefits the Sheriff’s Department also.

“We have part-time positions that are courthouse serving civil processes and other things that can help out. We’re looking to be innovative and do things where maybe somebody who’s retired that wants a little bit of extra money,” said Sheriff Wade

With the growing need for protection, the extra help is desperately needed for the department. Most retirees are more than capable of working and possess valuable experience when it comes to law enforcement. Sheriff Wade says he’s just trying to tap into that wealth of knowledge before it goes to waste.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Drugs, stolen guns and more stopped from getting into prison
Brent traffic stop turns into drug bust
Nick Saban Game Week Press Conference - Week 1 - Middle Tennessee
Nick Saban Game Week Press Conference - Week 1 - Middle Tennessee
Drugs, stolen guns and more stopped from getting into prison
Drugs, stolen guns and more stopped from getting into prison
Shots fired into homes, including little girl's bedroom
Shots fired into homes, including little girl's bedroom