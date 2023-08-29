Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department looking for retired law enforcement to fill part-time positions

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is looking for retired law enforcement to fulfill some part-time positions. Sheriff Matthew Wade explained that retired officers may be looking to work enough hours to off-set their retirement income.

The department says they have developed some options for people not wanting to work a regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule but flexible enough where it benefits the Sheriff’s Department also.

“We have part-time positions that are courthouse serving civil processes and other things that can help out. We’re looking to be innovative and do things where maybe somebody who’s retired that wants a little bit of extra money,” said Sheriff Wade

With the growing need for protection, the extra help is desperately needed for the department. Most retirees are more than capable of working and possess valuable experience when it comes to law enforcement. Sheriff Wade says he’s just trying to tap into that wealth of knowledge before it goes to waste.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.