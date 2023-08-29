LawCall
‘The bullet came through the Barbie Dreamhouse’: Family sharing fears after home shot into

By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting in the Minor Heights Community Saturday afternoon left homes with bullets inside, including a child’s bedroom. WBRC spoke to one homeowner who didn’t want to share his name but wants to see something done before it’s too late.

His home surveillance video captured the moments someone shot into his home and entered his five-year-old’s bedroom.

“Right here is where the bullet came in and penetrated and came through the Barbie dream house,” says the homeowner. “It was actually up against the wall, and it came through the Barbie Dreamhouse. Went over her chair and into the closet right here, and this is where we found the bullet in the hood of her jacket.”

Thankfully, the family was at dinner during the time of the shooting.

“My fiancé asked if I realized this was the same time we were complaining about our check being late. I started tearing up because, honestly, it’s a blessing,” he said.

Although he’s grateful no one was injured, he says he’s felt helpless the last few days, wondering what would’ve happened if they were home and if the shooters will return.

“I get shaky thinking about it. Ever since it happened, I haven’t been able to get into a happy mood. It’s hard to leave my mind that I could’ve lost my child, which is probably one of the worst feelings.”

Neighbors are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, but so far, there have been no arrests.

