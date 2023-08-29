LawCall
Brent traffic stop turns into drug bust

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRENT, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer with the Brent Police Department made a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust over the weekend of August 24.

The officer was filling up his patrol car at a gas station off of Highway 5 when he noticed another car pulling out and going down the wrong way of the road.

Officers said there is no thing as a routine traffic stop, and noted that this was no exception. Three people ended up getting arrested after a probable cause search of the vehicle found multiple types of narcotics and packages similar to contraband that had previously smuggled into the prison.

After further investigations, officers found a fourth individual in the woods who had been dropped off by the three in the car. The fourth person was found near the prison with a backpack that was filled with narcotics and packages of contraband.

Over the weekend Officer Pate made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road. After a...

Posted by Brent Police Department on Thursday, August 24, 2023

All four face charges ranging from trafficking marijunna to trafficking methamphetamine and receiving stolen property, according to Brent police.

Authorities believe that the four had hatched a plan to throw the backpack full of narcotics over the fence at the Bibb County Correction Facility. Investigators say the four charged were Jerome Gregory, Mikalah Malik, Amber Deloach and Desmond Brown.

“We’re unsure how they get their information. A lot of times guys in prison will hire, family members will hire people to bring their stuff here. It happens a lot since the prison’s been there. I’ve been there for 20 years and we constantly get calls down there. It is a big problem not only for Brent Police Department, but also DOC,” said Acting Chief Karl McMillian.

Brent police say all four suspects were taken to the Bibb County Jail. Their bonds total $3 million apiece, according to police.

