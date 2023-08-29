Boil water advisory lifted in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The boil water emergency in Hamilton has been lifted as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Mayor Bob Page.

The samples from the lab in Tuscaloosa showed the water is clear and clean. Mayor Page says residents in Hamilton are now free to use and drink the water.

This comes four days after a farmer’s pond dam burst six miles away that poured mud and thick sediments in the Buttahatchee River, which is the city’s only source of drinking water.

Residents were asked to conserve water as the city worked to repair the issue. The elementary, middle, and high school in Hamilton was also closed last Friday due to the water problem.

Cases of bottled water were handed out to the community over the weekend to help with the boil water advisory.

