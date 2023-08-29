LawCall
Birmingham City Council extends public hearing, vote on new parking ordinance aimed at predatory towing

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council held a public hearing at its weekly council meeting on a proposed ordinance regulating commercial parking downtown. The changes are aimed to help stop predatory towing.

Among the handful of citizens who spoke was Evette Crumpton. She had her car towed on Saturday after attending an event downtown. She said the men with the company were aggressive and difficult to work with. She said they told her they were working for the city, but they were not.

“Upon my finding out that they were operating under the guise of the city, and once we contacted the dispatcher with 911, we were informed that they were not working for the city, I felt that it was important for people to know what was going on.”

Councilmember Darrel O’Quinn said this is not the first time he has heard a story like this. The council has gotten several complaints over the last few years about community members having terrible experiences with parking downtown. Through communication with the public, the council made changes to the ordinance and asked the public to give its opinion on the changes.

The council decided to move the vote of adopting the changes by two weeks and extended the public comment period until Sept. 5.

