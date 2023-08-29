LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Big changes in store for UA fans this fall before, during Bama home games

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some big changes in store for Bama fans this fall, and they are starting this weekend when the Crimson Tide hosts Middle Tennessee State. The changes include road closings to new stadium opening times to concession stand efficiency.

We’ll begin with the roads. UA officials say around 30 streets will be closed-off four hours before kick-off before every home game. It used to be three hours before the game.

The reason is UA leaders say research has shown them that fans are arriving earlier than before and this is an effort to improve fan safety. And there’s more - the stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff instead of two-and-a-half hours. UA says the majority of fans were coming in the stadium during that two-and-a-half hour window, so they wanted to tighten it up a little on the efficiency side of things.

“In the interest of fan safety, there is a lot more fans coming earlier, tailgating all day ... just to create a safer environment in the core of campus around the Quad and around the stadium ... just cutting them off a little bit earlier. By three hours before the game, usually most fans are here, so we’re trying to bump them back a little bit to create a safer environment in there,” said Nick Frenz, UA Associate Director for Event Management in Transportation Services.

In addition, Bama fans will also notice more self-checkout options with the concession stands. Again, UA officials say this is a move to create a more efficient workflow and not rely so much on staffing, which has often been an issue in the past.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
B’ham City Schools principal sues district to have suspension lifted
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Ashley Chantal Frazier is charged with Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree with a bond of $1,000. She...
Woman arrested after 2 Leeds businesses burglarized
Birmingham police investigating death after body found

Latest News

University of Alabama announces new addition to Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast crew
Nick Dunlap
Alabama’s Nick Dunlap talks win at U.S. Amateur Championship
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Former Alabama basketball player will not face the death penalty if convicted
Alabama kicker Will Reichard opted to return for one more year at the University of Alabama.
‘I didn’t want to leave this place’: Will Reichard on staying at Alabama for one more year