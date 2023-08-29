Back to School with WBRC: Conversation with Birmingham City Schools Superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side in the Magic City sharing our conversation with Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Dr. Mark Sullivan sat down with Sarah Verser about the new school year, including the literacy act and how his team is meeting the challenges.

Dr. Sullivan is also excited about an initiative to meet the needs of students who speak English as a second language.

We also talked to Dr. Sullivan about a variety of subjects you’ll want to know about, including how he’s handling staffing shortages, bus drivers, some new school security measures, and more.

