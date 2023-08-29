LawCall
Asbury United Methodist Church hosting support groups starting next month

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Asbury United Methodist Church is hosting support groups to help eliminate the guilt, shame and stigma that comes with addiction, mental health issues and grief.

In the past, the church has hosted support groups for caregivers, mental health and spousal loss. Now, for the first time, the church is able to host support groups for families and friends who know someone struggling with substance abuse.

The support group is a combination of education and group sharing, and it will meet every Monday starting September 11.

Those who are 18 and older are encouraged to participate and meet with the facilitator, who not only has personal experience with the topic but works for the addiction prevention coalition.

Amy Gonzalez said the goal is to help these families find support and begin the healing process.

“So really part of it is just coming once, coming twice, having the courage to come to one of those sessions and we find that they want to come back and its so powerful for them, its healing for them,” Gonzalez said.

The support groups are free. For more information head HERE.

