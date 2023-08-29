2 armed Bullock County robbery suspects sought

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two male suspects are being sought in connection to a Sunday evening armed robbery in Bullock County, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Bullock County sheriff’s deputies responded to the business, located in the 33000 block of Highway 82 in Midway, around 6:20 p.m.

Investigators say the unidentified suspects entered the business with firearms and demanded money, taking approximately $700 before fleeing on foot toward County Road 4.

Authorities have since released security video of the suspects in hopes someone can identify them. One suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and gray-in-color Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. The other was seen wearing a face mask, navy-in-color sweatshirt, black pants, and black-in-color Air Jordan Retro 6 shoes.

Both are being sough on felony second-degree robbery charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, which is offering a cash reward, at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). Anonymous tips can be made through the P3-tips app.

MORE PHOTOS

