On Your Side Safety Check: Safety in school zones

By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is launching a new effort to give you practical ways to protect your family from potentially dangerous situations - starting in school zones.

That responsibility really starts with you as a driver. We spoke to a Homewood Police sergeant who helps direct traffic at the busy intersection on Valley Avenue every day right next to Homewood Middle School, and he says some of the most dangerous drivers are the ones who’ve just dropped their own kids off at school and now are trying to race ahead in their minds to the rest of the day.

“Distracted driving, so that’s the biggest one, drivers with their phones in their hand looking at it,” says Sgt. Justin Self. “Dogs in laps, sometimes it’s hard to tell who’s driving the car - dogs or the human - eating bowls of cereal. I have seen it all, but it’s definitely distracted driving.”

So what are three key takeaways here?

1st - Drop your distractions. Whether it’s a phone, a sausage muffin, or your dog, lock in only on the road while you’re driving, not only on school property, but also on those side streets near school during morning and afternoon rush.

2nd - Slow down. The slower you’re going, the easier it will be to stop in time, and the more time you give yourself to prevent an accident.

3rd - Make sure your kids know to put down their devices in and around school zones, so they can focus on getting in and out of school safely and be proactive pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

