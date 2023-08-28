LawCall
Woman arrested after 2 Leeds businesses burglarized

Ashley Chantal Frazier is charged with Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree with a bond of $1,000. She is currently in Trussville City Jail on this charge.(Leeds PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is in custody following two business burglaries in Leeds.

Leeds Police said both businesses are located on Parkway Drive and were burglarized August 22.

Ashley Chantal Frazier is charged with Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree with a bond of $1,000. She is currently in Trussville City Jail on this charge.

She is also charged with Burglary 3rd Degree with a bond of $15,000.

Authorities conducted a search warrant on a home in the 5200 block of Oak Trail Place.

During the search, detectives found multiple items that were stolen during the burglaries. They also located other presumed stolen items inside of the home and inside of a vehicle that was used during the burglaries.

Frazier, was found inside of the home and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

