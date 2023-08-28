WBRC Sideline: Week 1 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 1 of high school football is Friday, September 1.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

Oak Mountain at Pelham (Game of the Week)

Leeds at Pell City

Marion Co. at Lynn

Cullman at Jasper

White Plains at Oak Grove

Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown

Alexandria at Jacksonville

Ashville at Lincoln

Midfield at Wenonah

Homewood at Vestavia Hills

Coosa Christian at Spring Garden

Cherokee Co. at Piedmont

West Blocton at Brookwood

American Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Academy

BB Comer at Childersburg

Winterboro at Vincent

Pinson Valley at McAdory

Hewitt-Trussville at Gadsden City

Oak Grove, Miss. at Hoover

