WBRC Sideline: Week 1 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 1 of high school football is Friday, September 1.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Oak Mountain at Pelham (Game of the Week)
  • Leeds at Pell City
  • Marion Co. at Lynn
  • Cullman at Jasper
  • White Plains at Oak Grove
  • Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown
  • Alexandria at Jacksonville
  • Ashville at Lincoln
  • Midfield at Wenonah
  • Homewood at Vestavia Hills
  • Coosa Christian at Spring Garden
  • Cherokee Co. at Piedmont
  • West Blocton at Brookwood
  • American Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Academy
  • BB Comer at Childersburg
  • Winterboro at Vincent
  • Pinson Valley at McAdory
  • Hewitt-Trussville at Gadsden City
  • Oak Grove, Miss. at Hoover

