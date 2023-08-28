WBRC Sideline: Week 1 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 1 of high school football is Friday, September 1.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Oak Mountain at Pelham (Game of the Week)
- Leeds at Pell City
- Marion Co. at Lynn
- Cullman at Jasper
- White Plains at Oak Grove
- Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown
- Alexandria at Jacksonville
- Ashville at Lincoln
- Midfield at Wenonah
- Homewood at Vestavia Hills
- Coosa Christian at Spring Garden
- Cherokee Co. at Piedmont
- West Blocton at Brookwood
- American Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Academy
- BB Comer at Childersburg
- Winterboro at Vincent
- Pinson Valley at McAdory
- Hewitt-Trussville at Gadsden City
- Oak Grove, Miss. at Hoover
