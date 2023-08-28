Vestavia Hills battles trash pickup issues

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Many in Vestavia Hills are having problems with getting their trash picked up.

Some on social media complained of having trash troubles for as long as three weeks.

“It has been sort of the perfect storm of issues,” says Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley.

McCulley says Vestavia Hills has used AmWaste for trash services with no issues for nearly two years, but recently, the company has faced several hurdles.

“They’ve had personnel who’ve resigned, supervisory positions, turnovers, equipment failures,” McCulley says.

McCulley says AmWaste has also hired lots of new drivers.

“When you have a new driver, sometimes it just takes some time for those folks to become aware of the route and to not miss a random street here or there to just get through the route in a timely fashion,” she says.

To make matters worse, the city’s mobile app where residents could report issues with trash stopped working in the middle of the chaos.

“The designer of that software has decided to retire that software, and so our app is no longer functioning; they’re not supporting it from a software standpoint,” says McCulley.

McCulley says Vestavia Hills is actively working on solutions for all of these issues.

“We are in constant contact with AmWaste and they are just as upset about the service interruption as we are. And they are working to alleviate those problems to train those route drivers as fast as possible,” McCulley says. “If a resident submits an issue and says my garbage hasn’t been picked up in a week and AmWaste says they’ve picked it up, our city staff will go and check that area, physically drive there to make sure that the issue has been resolved.”

The city says they plan to finalize a new app software provider at their budget meeting Monday. Residents can still report sanitation issues through the city website.

