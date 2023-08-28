Tuscaloosa man charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene material depicting a child younger than 17.

Tuscaloosa Police say 24-year-old Joe Bradley Garvin was arrested Friday morning after police received a tip that he was in possession of material depicting child sexual abuse.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, assisted by the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and TPD’s Cyber Intelligence Unit, launched an investigation in March. Investigators searched Garvin’s Tuscaloosa residence in July. The forensic examination revealed 10 images and videos on his seized electronic devices.

Garvin posted a $150,000 bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

