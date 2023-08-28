Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival celebrates 20 years in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smooth jazz fans got a taste of some sweet sounds this weekend in downtown Birmingham for the 20th annual Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival.

WBRC is a proud sponsor of the event that brings in local, regional, and nationally renowned jazz artists and also a lot of great food and vendors to this historic part of the Magic City.

“It’s extremely important to have this kind of event in a historically Black neighborhood. It tells a different story about the life and times of Birmingham. We are just really excited to be here today,” Ivan Holloway, Executive Director of Urban Impact said.

Even though it was a hot one, plenty of people lined 4th Avenue this weekend for the free annual event which was started in 2003.

