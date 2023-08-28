Recent study shows breastfeeding reduces infant mortality by 21% in southeast

LawCall
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More information is showing that breastfeeding can reduce infant mortality for the first year of life by 33% nationwide.

The study was released in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine back in May. While there are dozens of studies connecting breastfeeding with the health of babies, this one breaks it down by geographic regions.

It reads: “This study of a large cohort of approximately 10 million U.S. infants born during 2016–2018 found a strong association between breastfeeding initiation and reduced post-perinatal infant mortality across all 7 geographic regions and for most individual states. There were geographic variations in these associations ranging from a 44% reduction in odds for overall post-perinatal deaths in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions to 21% in the Southeast region.”

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, District Medical Officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says there are even more benefits though including a smaller chance for infections and it can be traced back to certain compounds in the milk which transfers to the baby.

“Breastfeeding can be difficult but it’s not impossible,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “It’s one of those things that everyone has to learn based on their individual baby and circumstance but it’s very very important for the health of the baby and potentially also the mother.”

Dr. Stubblefield recommends breastfeeding your baby for as long as you can until one year old if possible. He says if you’re having trouble, you can talk to your OBGYN or lactation consultant.

