Queen of Clean: How to clean fabric shoes

The Queen of Clean is talking about cleaning your fabric shoes which can be a bit of a challenge, but if cleaned correctly they will last a long time.

What you need:

Light colored horsehair or soft nylon brush

Soot and dirt removal sponge

Water

Lint-free microfiber cloth

Club soda

Seltzer water

Soda water

Toothbrush

How to clean your fabric shoes:

Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a light colored horsehair, or soft nylon brush You can clean the shoes dry by rubbing with a Soot and Dirt Removal Sponge Gently wipe with a damp cloth, preferably, lint-free a microfiber one Light dirt spots can be removed using club Soda, seltzer water, or soda water and a toothbrush. (DO NOT RUB TOO HARD) Wipe to remove excess water using a microfiber cloth and air dry out of the sun

Warnings & Cautions: Never over wet fabric shoes. Wring out cloth well. Do not rub too hard

Linda Says: This works for any fabric shoe including dress shoes

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

