Queen of Clean: How to clean fabric shoes

The Queen of Clean is talking about cleaning your fabric shoes which can be a bit of a challenge, but if cleaned correctly they will last a long time.
What you need:
- Light colored horsehair or soft nylon brush
- Soot and dirt removal sponge
- Water
- Lint-free microfiber cloth
- Club soda
- Seltzer water
- Soda water
- Toothbrush
How to clean your fabric shoes:
- Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a light colored horsehair, or soft nylon brush
- You can clean the shoes dry by rubbing with a Soot and Dirt Removal Sponge
- Gently wipe with a damp cloth, preferably, lint-free a microfiber one
- Light dirt spots can be removed using club Soda, seltzer water, or soda water and a toothbrush. (DO NOT RUB TOO HARD)
- Wipe to remove excess water using a microfiber cloth and air dry out of the sun
Warnings & Cautions: Never over wet fabric shoes. Wring out cloth well. Do not rub too hard
Linda Says: This works for any fabric shoe including dress shoes
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
