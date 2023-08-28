LawCall
Queen of Clean: How to clean fabric shoes

By Queen of Clean
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Queen of Clean is talking about cleaning your fabric shoes which can be a bit of a challenge, but if cleaned correctly they will last a long time.

What you need:

  • Light colored horsehair or soft nylon brush
  • Soot and dirt removal sponge
  • Water
  • Lint-free microfiber cloth
  • Club soda
  • Seltzer water
  • Soda water
  • Toothbrush

How to clean your fabric shoes:

  1. Lightly brush dirt and debris away using a light colored horsehair, or soft nylon brush
  2. You can clean the shoes dry by rubbing with a Soot and Dirt Removal Sponge
  3. Gently wipe with a damp cloth, preferably, lint-free a microfiber one
  4. Light dirt spots can be removed using club Soda, seltzer water, or soda water and a toothbrush. (DO NOT RUB TOO HARD)
  5. Wipe to remove excess water using a microfiber cloth and air dry out of the sun

Warnings & Cautions: Never over wet fabric shoes. Wring out cloth well. Do not rub too hard

Linda Says: This works for any fabric shoe including dress shoes

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

