LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say
Source: WBRC video
Hamilton declares State of Emergency due to issues at water treatment facility
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill