Little Lambs Consignment Shop raises money for a good cause

Consignment sale to benefit church in Tuscaloosa
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Tuscaloosa shoppers had a busy and beneficial weekend, participating in a special sale that only happens twice a year.

Tuscaloosa’s First United Methodist Church hosted its semi-annual Little Lambs Consignment Sale, giving shoppers the chance to get some good deals for a good cause.

People dug through thousands of baby items for something special during the three-day sale. It offered gently used infant and children’s fall and winter wear along with toys, nursery items, books, and other accessories.

A preview sale kicked things off Thursday. All-day shopping happened Friday and almost everything sold for half price on Saturday.

“It’s a great chance for people in our community to have access to really great quality clothing and items at a low rate that they can afford. And it’s such a great opportunity to see such a huge diverse mix of people in our community come together for such a great cause,” Amy Howard First United Methodist Church explained.

Money raised from the Little Lamb Consignment Sale helps support the church’s children’s ministry, church mission projects and a community grant.

