LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jordan Melton’s name to be added to Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Alabama Firefighters Memorial(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly two months since Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton died after someone shot him at his fire station. Now, work is underway to add his name to a monument dedicated to fallen Alabama firefighters.

Representatives with the Alabama Fire College met with officials from the Birmingham Fire Department last week about honoring Melton.

Whether it’s an accident, natural causes, or traumatic injury, as was the case of Melton, when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, their name can be added to the Alabama Fire Fighter Memorial.

The firefighter memorial is considered hallowed ground to the fire service in Alabama according to Matt Russell, executive director of the Alabama Fire College.

The memorial sits next to a lake on the grounds of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa. John Melton’s name will be added to one of the obelisks as soon as the request is approved by the state of Alabama.

“This is a place for family to come and visit their loved ones to remember the good times that they’ve had, the service that they provided to their community,” said Russell.

Russell said the documentation and paperwork is being processed through the city of Birmingham with Melton’s family right now.

It it’s approved in time by the state, Jordan Melton’s name would be one of 16 added to the monument during a ceremony in early October.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Little Lambs Consignment Shop raises money for a good cause
Source: WBRC video
Consignment sale to benefit church in Tuscaloosa
Smooth jazz fans got a taste of some sweet sounds this weekend in downtown Birmingham for the...
Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival celebrates 20 years in the Magic City
Vestavia Hills residents complaining about trash pickup
Vestavia Hills battles trash pickup issues