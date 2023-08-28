LawCall
Fort Payne teacher arrested after allegedly being intoxicated on the job

Melissa Ann Harris
Melissa Ann Harris(DeKalb County Jail)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher in Fort Payne has been arrested and charged after allegedly being intoxicated during school hours.

Officials from Fort Payne City Schools contacted the Fort Payne Police Department after there was a suspected intoxicated teacher in the school district, police say. SRO Officers responded to the incident on the Fort Payne Middle School’s campus.

Officers then discovered Melissa Ann Harris, 49-year-old of Fort Payne, and arrested and charged her with Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohol on School Grounds, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police say Harris was in possession of a prescription medication that she did not have a prescription for.

Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett said the matter has been turned over to police and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office. He says that no students were in danger. The school district says they have no further comment.

She was taken to Fort Payne City Jail, processed, and then transferred to DeKalb County Detention Center. Her bond is set at $4500.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Payne PD and Fort Payne City School Officials.

