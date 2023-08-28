First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Monday; Tropical Storm Idalia gaining strength

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday!

We are finishing out the week of August with cooler temperatures and higher rain chances. The best news we can report is that we don’t have any heat advisories or excessive heat warnings today. It’s definitely a nice change after the long stretch of hot temperatures last week.

We are starting out the day with isolated showers and storms mainly in parts of north Alabama on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. These showers and storms are associated with a slow-moving cold front that should push through our area by Tuesday evening. No severe weather is expected this morning, but showers can produce heavy rainfall and some lightning as they drift to the north-northeast. The rest of us remain mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures remain very warm and muggy with most of us in the 70s.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5 - for most of central Alabama for a low chance to see a few strong or severe storms. The main threat today will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and small hail are possible in the stronger storms that develop. We will also have to monitor the threat to see heavy rain and isolated flooding, especially in parts of east Alabama.

Futurecast - Mon. 3:30p (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will likely come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance today is at 70 percent, so it might be a good idea to grab the umbrella. Rain chances will remain possible this evening and tonight, so make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather app for weather updates. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid-to-upper 70s by 7 p.m.

Scattered Storms Possible Tuesday: A slow-moving cold front will likely remain across central Alabama tomorrow. It will help to produce another round of scattered showers and storms. We will likely start tomorrow morning off in the lower 70s with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Tuesday will likely end up mostly cloudy with a 50 to 60 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Severe weather can’t be completely ruled out, but the Storm Prediction Center does not highlight a risk for our area. Temperatures will likely end up below average with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Winds are forecast to come in from the northwest Tuesday evening at 5 to 10 mph. It’ll remain muggy through tomorrow, but we should see some dry air push into our area going into Wednesday.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Drying Out Wednesday: The cold front will do two things for central Alabama. The first impact is that it will bring some drier and slightly cooler air into our area for the second half of the week. It will also help to steer Tropical Storm Idalia away from us and the Alabama Gulf Coast. Since we will end up on the dry side of the storm, Idalia will likely enhance northerly flow across the area bringing dry air into north and central Alabama. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for a stray shower mainly for east Alabama Wednesday afternoon. I think we’ll see more sunshine in northwest Alabama versus areas farther to the east. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will likely increase from the north at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday into Thursday could end up a little breezy.

Nice Weather Going into the Weekend: We really can’t complain about the forecast going into Labor Day Weekend! We will likely see plenty of sunshine Thursday and going into the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to end up close to average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will also trend cooler with most of us in the 60s. It would not surprise me if parts of north Alabama dropped into the upper 50s Thursday morning. Rain chances appear very isolated this weekend. We’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for a stray shower or storm Friday and Saturday. The weather is looking great for football over the weekend. Humidity levels should remain comfortable through Sunday. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen and grab the hat/sunglasses if you plan on being outside this weekend.

Tropical Update: The big story over the next three to four days is Tropical Storm Idalia.

Idalia continues to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean. Winds are up to 65 mph as it starts to move to the north at 7 mph. It is forecast to move to the north-northeast as it finally feels the interaction of the cold front pushing into the Southeastern United States. Idalia is forecast to move over extremely warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The environment is looking favorable for Idalia to quickly intensify into a hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Idalia (WBRC)

The latest forecast shows Idalia making landfall somewhere along the Big Bend to just north of Tampa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph. There’s a chance it could end up stronger if it takes full advantage of the warm water temperatures. Areas along the west coast of Florida should be taking this storm seriously and prepare to evacuate if ordered to do so. Idalia will be capable of producing damaging winds, significant storm surge of 7 to 11 feet, and inland flooding. Idalia is then forecast to move to the northeast and impact parts of southeast Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Idalia is forecast to move parallel just off the coast of the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong tropical storm. This storm will likely remain well to our southeast, so impacts appear very low for us across central Alabama. No issues are expected along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Franklin (WBRC)

We are also watching Hurricane Franklin spinning away in the Atlantic. It is located hundreds of miles northeast of the Bahamas. Winds are up to 115 mph making it a Category 3 major hurricane. It is the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. It could end up as a powerful Category 4 as it moves to the northeast. The latest forecast keeps Franklin away from the U.S. East Coast and just northwest of Bermuda. Bermuda still needs to watch Franklin in case it steers farther to the east. A high rip current threat will be likely along the east coast of the United States this week. Franklin will likely move out into the north-central Atlantic and weaken as it moves over colder water.

We are also watching a disturbance that will move off the coast of Africa by tomorrow. It has a medium chance to develop into tropical depression or storm in the next five to seven days.Most of our long-range models show this system developing, but it’ll likely remain in the eastern to central Atlantic Ocean and away from us. We are entering the peak of the hurricane season, so prepare for more storms to form over the next two to three weeks. The season officially ends on November 30.

Have a safe Monday!

