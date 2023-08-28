B’ham City Schools principal sues district to have suspension lifted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham City School principal is suing the district to have her suspension lifted.

Jennifer Love Lott was principal at Henry J. Oliver Elementary School and is now principal at Wilkerson Middle School.

Attorney Juandalyn Givan, who represents Lott, says she was wrongfully suspended and put on administrative leave because of allegations of cheating on test scores.

The Alabama State Department of Education is investigating the reports of what it calls testing irregularities at both schools.

Lott’s attorney has sued the Birmingham City Schools school district and Superintendent Mark Sullivan to reverse Lott’s suspension. Attorney Givan has also requested a temporary restraining order against the school system.

WBRC reached out to Birmingham City Schools for a comment. BCS confirms Lott is on paid administrative leave, but says beyond that, the district does not comment on pending investigations or personnel matters.

