LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

B’ham City Schools principal sues district to have suspension lifted

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham City School principal is suing the district to have her suspension lifted.

Jennifer Love Lott was principal at Henry J. Oliver Elementary School and is now principal at Wilkerson Middle School.

Attorney Juandalyn Givan, who represents Lott, says she was wrongfully suspended and put on administrative leave because of allegations of cheating on test scores.

The Alabama State Department of Education is investigating the reports of what it calls testing irregularities at both schools.

Lott’s attorney has sued the Birmingham City Schools school district and Superintendent Mark Sullivan to reverse Lott’s suspension. Attorney Givan has also requested a temporary restraining order against the school system.

WBRC reached out to Birmingham City Schools for a comment. BCS confirms Lott is on paid administrative leave, but says beyond that, the district does not comment on pending investigations or personnel matters.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham police investigating death after body found
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man shot following domestic dispute
Birmingham PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners anti-theft devices
Birmingham Police offering anti-theft devices for Kias and Hyundais
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head

Latest News

Back to School with WBRC: Conversation with Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent
Back to School with WBRC: Conversation with Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent
Leeds Primary School expanding pre-k program
Alabama’s first-class Pre-K program expands in Jefferson County
Lincoln Elementary has twenty sets of twins, plus four teachers with twins
Lincoln Elementary has twenty sets of twins, plus four teachers with twins
Police presence at Homewood Middle School following pursuit of burglary suspect in the area
Police presence at Homewood Middle School following pursuit of burglary suspect in area