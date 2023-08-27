LawCall
One youth hockey team in Alabama is putting more competition on the ice

By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hockey in Alabama probably doesn’t seem like it goes together, but one team in the state is making the moves on a big scale.

Back in April, the 16U AA Alabama Thunder youth hockey team became the first team in the state to earn the USA Hockey national champion title after defeating the Charleston Jr. Stingrays.

Since then the team has been persistently edging its competition on the ice and trying to gain even more traction in Alabama.

The team competes in the North Alabama Hockey Association (NAHA) and they hope the accomplishment will aim at more youth athletes to join in the ranks.

NAHA board president and former UAH hockey star, Tony Guzzo says the program showcases more of the squad’s competitiveness to be champions at a high level.

“There’s opportunities for all these kids to really get involved and win at the higher levels,” Guzzo said.

A similar theme remains in its players, two of them; Kory Piper and Riley Parker say all the doubt, fuels their game even more.

The 16U AA Alabama Thunder team celebrated its impressive accomplishment on Saturday by hanging the national championship banner in the rafters at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

So, next time you think hockey isn’t a big deal in Alabama, think again.

